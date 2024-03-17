Home page World

From: Sandra Sporer

The influencer climbed onto an unsecured balcony during a video shoot in the deserted village of Roghudi. From there he fell and died. © Pond5 Images/IMAGO

A fitness influencer loses his life during a film shoot in Italy. He fell from a balcony in the deserted mountain village of Roghudi.

Roghudi – The abandoned mountain village is a popular destination for hikers – despite warnings from authorities about its dilapidated condition. After two devastating floods in the 1970s, the village was abandoned by its residents and has been uninhabited since then, according to the website Turismo Reggio Calabria reported. The well-known Greek fitness influencer Giorgi Janelidze, better known by his online pseudonym Tzane, and his friends also didn't want to miss the sight of the ghost village. A trip there was therefore on the agenda during her trip to Italy. However, the trip would end fatally for Tzane. The case of an Italian father who killed his wife and sons also recently made headlines.

Influencer dies in tragic fall while filming video in Italian mountain village

The group wanted to film a video in the abandoned place. When it was already dark, Janelidze said loudly notizie.virgilio.it climbed onto the balcony of one of the abandoned houses and fell from there into the depths. Probably because he couldn't see the edge of the balcony due to the poor lighting. There was no railing.

The rescue workers were alerted immediately, but access to the scene of the accident was blocked by a landslide from the road and was difficult to reach. Any help came too late for the influencer; the rescuers could only recover his lifeless body.

“Tell me that’s not true” – Great sadness after death of fitness influencer in Italy

Janelidze's friends shared the tragic news of his death on their own social media channels. One of them wrote: “Unfortunately Tzane is no longer with us. He left us yesterday afternoon on our trip to Italy. Please pray with us that his soul can rest in peace.”

The news of Tzane's death caused deep consternation among his followers. Many of his Instagram posts contain comments in which his fans express their sadness. One fan wrote: “May God welcome you with open arms.” Another commented: “Tell me that's not true.”

However, some also showed a macabre interest in the video that shows the fall and thus the last minutes of Tzane's life. According to a report by the news magazine Reggio Today The search terms “Tzane death video”, “Tzane death Italy” and “Tzane thanatos” (Greek for Tzane death) were frequently searched online.

Recently, another influencer caused a stir in a completely different way. The scandal surrounding a fundraising campaign she organized even brought Italy's Prime Minister into the spotlight. For another Influencer's visit to a restaurant in Italy ended in tears.

