“Any dirt can be dumped on the Frankfurt mayor”

Of: Katja Thorwarth

Mayor in distress: A campaign is being launched in Frankfurt against Peter Feldmann with the aim of electing him from office. © Arne Dedert/dpa

On November 6th, an alliance wants to vote out Frankfurt’s Mayor Peter Feldmann. A conversation with political activist and journalist Jutta Ditfurth about the campaign.

Ms. Ditfurth, a broad alliance of Greens, CDU, SPD, FDP and Volt would like to vote out Frankfurt’s Lord Mayor Peter Feldmann on Sunday. What do you think?

The alliance is even broader. The radical right-wing parties AfD and BFF also support the deselection campaign. I don’t get along well with Peter Feldmann, but he was re-elected in 2018 with 70.8 percent of the votes in Frankfurt. In June, he offered to resign in January 2023. That would have been after the court case and you would have known whether the allegations against him would stand up in court. In a constitutional state, there is a presumption of innocence. Nevertheless, a majority of the 93 city councilors decided not to accept the offer of resignation, but to have him voted out. I said back then that this campaign was going to get hateful. At first it ran sluggishly for a few weeks. This sixth week is the slurry week. Any dirt can be dumped on him.

A cross-party unity against Feldmann is demonstrated. How does that come about?

Feldmann actually made a lot of mistakes. Sexist jokes, cup theft and suspicion of corruption, which is now being judicially resolved. He tends towards arrogance and vanity. But also ex-Prime Minister Bouffier (CDU) has already “stolen” a trophy, in 2018 when Eintracht won over FC Bayern. This strange unity of the vote-out parties is based, among other things, on a serious strategic mistake by the SPD. Instead of accepting Feldmann’s offer of resignation in the summer, the SPD allowed itself to be driven into the deselection campaign by the other parties. No matter how it turns out, she will come out of it badly battered. Your failure at the next mayor election, whether it’s 2023 or 2024, is pretty certain. She is now paying for her opponents’ voting campaign: inside, but keeps her mouth shut, does not argue, plays dead and prepares the ground for black and green.

Corruption allegations against Peter Feldmann: “A circumstantial process is being conducted”

But as you say, it’s also about taking advantage in office. On Twitter, however, you describe the deselection campaign as “unspeakable”. Why?

An example: Peter Feldmann is accused of having acted corruptly in favor of his wife. He resists, saying he didn’t know which one because of the problems in the relationship Contract his wife with the AWO has negotiated. There is no evidence so far, rather a circumstantial process is being conducted against him. The only way he can defend himself in court is that he describes this private relationship – which really doesn’t concern us – in such a way that it becomes clear why he couldn’t have known anything about his wife’s job agreements. From a legal point of view, this has to be a coherent account, allegations are of no use to him in court. He faces, among other things, up to three years in prison and loss of his pension. Of course he has to defend himself.

So you’re saying it’s because of the logic of the process that it goes into so much detail?

Of course he reports about separate accounts, separate apartments, arguments, an unstable relationship, i.e. the reasons why she did not give him an insight into her professional affairs. He also submitted that the couple had disagreed over an unplanned pregnancy. Only unrealistic evangelical dogmatists claim that such conflicts among couples are rare, the opposite is true. Unfortunately, neither he nor his lawyers were sufficiently feminist conscious to describe this dispute any more sensitively. But in the end – as it should be – the woman decided, in this case for the pregnancy. They got married anyway, and he loves his child. Anyone who knows him even a little knows that.

Jutta Ditfurth in an interview about Peter Feldmann

To person Jutta Ditfurth is an author, sociologist and political activist. She was re-elected to the Römer in 2021 for the ÖkoLinX anti-racist list of local voters. There she is parliamentary group leader of ÖkoLinX-ELF. Ditfurth writes historical and political non-fiction.

Political activist and journalist Jutta Ditfurth. © boeckheler.com

Voting campaign against Peter Feldmann: “Mistakes used for moral outrage”

It is precisely this statement about unwanted pregnancy that Feldmann interprets in a massively negative manner…

In fact, what happened next I would never have thought possible. The conservative Green Ursula auf der Heide, who has also used the anti-abortion jargon of “unborn life” and has nevertheless become chairwoman of Pro Familia Frankfurt, uses Feldmann’s mistake for exuberant moral outrage: It is “public maximum humiliation of his wife and his daughter”. Why is she doing this? My guess: She belongs to the black-green wing of the Greens, and after all they want to provide the next mayor soon.

The most disgusting statement, however, was made by police officer and CDU city councilor Stephan Siegler on Facebook. He writes that Feldmann “wanted to kill his daughter” in all seriousness. This is of unsurpassable evil. Feldmann just didn’t want a child from this relationship, i.e. the abortion of an embryo and not the murder of the now six-year-old. And what’s more: Only those who are rich can take part in this vote-out campaign at all. The CDU in particular places huge ads with the tinny assertion that we should “give back dignity” to the city by voting Feldmann out. What’s with the demagogic nonsense? A city has no dignity, people have one and the CDU is trying to take it away from Peter Feldmann.

What does the campaign against Feldmann have to do with “culture wars”?

Crazy, and part of the Kulturkampf is that even people who have never fired corrupt or sexist politicians in their own ranks are outraged. I remember meeting-breaking, sexist yelling at me by the CDU. I remember an FDP city councilor who sent photos of his erect penis. No one ever had to resign. And who actually suggested in 1982 that the Nazi ideologue Ernst Jiinger be honored with the city’s Goethe Prize? Why was nobody ever forced to leave because they had questionable relationships with Frankfurt entrepreneurs like Bruno Schubert, who evaded taxes and supported General Pinochet’s military dictatorship in Chile? Today Schubert is even an honorary citizen of the city of Frankfurt. In Frankfurt, mendacity rules.

Deselecting Peter Feldmann: “Social side” becomes the point of attack

What does that have to do with Feldman?

Internally, the Kulturkampf consists in the fact that the CDU, FDP and powerful business circles have never accepted the fact that a left-wing social democrat became mayor of Frankfurt. What speaks for Feldmann is what his opponents hate most about him: his social side, his previous work in hotspots, in the youth center, in elderly care facilities, his commitment as mayor to free childcare and affordable rents. In 2012 she was happy Jewish Generalthat Peter Feldmann was able to assert himself “as the first Jewish mayor since 1933” with 53.76 percent. By the way against Boris Rheinthe right-wing extremist of the CDU, whose election was called for by influential Frankfurt Greens at the time.

The CDU as a driving force of the campaign?

When the vote-out campaign recently began to fall asleep, the former CDU state government spokesman and CDU crisis strategist Dirk Metz spoke up impatiently. He also works for the IHK, chemical companies and financial companies. He complained about a lack of determination, the “full band” had to be used against Feldmann! We saw what that means in 1999, when he helped Roland Koch win the election with the racist campaign against dual citizenship. Koch also survived the black money affair of the Hessian CDU with Metz’s help, despite invented “Jewish legacies”.

His call has been heard, or he has heard other people’s calls before. In the meantime, for example, the Major investor and real estate dealer Rainer Ballwanz with a supposed “alliance from the citizens” – 40 unknown people, no one even asks who they actually are – the complex campaign “frankfurtwahltab.de” installed. He claims he wants to revive the dormant campaign in a “neutral” way. But only elements against Feldmann can be retrieved from the website. How stupid does he think the voters are? And it was even allowed to project deselection installations onto the Roman. Refugee groups, the Black German Initiative, the Klapperfeld Cultural Center, and citizens’ initiatives are not allowed to do anything comparable to promote their positions.

Campaign against Peter Feldmann: major investor and real estate dealer against OB

Where does all the zeal come from?

As is usually the case, there are very ordinary economic interests behind a culture war. Feldmann, no matter how tame his politics may be in the eyes of ÖkoLinX, stands in the way of the completely unrestricted profit interests of real estate capital. The average prices for condominiums are 7,000 euros per square meter and for new apartments 12,000 euros per square meter. The rents, if you can find an apartment at all, are more than 20 euros per square meter. You only have to look at the rental prices at the real estate agent Ballwanz.

And the CDU, FDP, IHK and real estate groups are running Storm against the building land decision of May 2022. In it, the city imposes stricter requirements on investors. With larger projects, you not only have to build 30 percent subsidized rental apartments, half of which are social housing, you also have to reserve 15 percent of the area for community and cooperative living. That dampens the prices only a little, but it’s probably enough for Feldmann’s opponents to run amok.

If the alliance fails – what are the consequences in Romans?

If Feldmann is not voted out, he will remain in office until 2024. He is then endowed with new authority and hopefully has learned from it. He can redesign departments in the magistrate. All the now suppressed differences between the Greens, CDU, SPD, FDP and Volt will break out.

And if the OB is voted out?

If he is elected from office, the parties must quickly find their mayor candidates for the early new mayor election in spring 2023. They are then immediately back in competition and have little time. But this ugly deselection campaign has also prepared the ground for a CDU mayor and for a CDU-Green coalition in 2026. The political discourse has been shifted to the right.

How will you decide?

After this liquid manure week, deselecting is out of the question for me, despite all the criticism I have of Peter Feldmann. I will not vote.

(Interview: Katja Thorwarth)