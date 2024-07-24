A group of former Ibero-American presidents, who are part of the Freedom and Democracy Groupsaid this Wednesday that any attempt at fraud in the Venezuelan presidential elections, which will be held on Sunday, must be sanctioned by the international community.

“Any attempt at fraud must be punished with the maximum sanctions, and effective international prosecution must be carried out against Nicolás Maduro and his closest circle,” Libertad y Democracia said in a statement.

The group is made up of the Dominican president, Luis Abinader, and the former presidents of the Spanish Government, José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy, as well as the former presidents Mario Abdo Benítez, from Paraguay; Jeanine Áñez and Jorge Quiroga, from Bolivia; Felipe Calderón and Vicente Fox, from Mexico, and Ivan Duque and Andres Pastrana, from Colombia.

Former presidents Osvaldo Hurtado, Jamil Mahuad and Guillermo Lasso of Ecuador; Rafael Calderón and Miguel Ángel Rodríguez of Costa Rica; Mireya Moscoso of Panama and Mauricio Macri of Argentina are also part of this initiative.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó and former Puerto Rican governor Luis Fortuño are also members.

Ten candidates will participate in Sunday’s elections, including President Nicolás Maduro and former ambassador Edmundo González Urrutia, the standard-bearer of the opposition coalition. Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) and who leads the voting intention, according to traditional pollsters.

“Despite the obstacles imposed by the dictatorship, an electoral process will be held on July 28 in which figures such as María Corina Machado and Corina Lloris have been disqualified. Today, Edmundo González has unified the resistance, thanks to the leadership of María Corina Machado, showing broad popular support in the face of scant support for the dictator,” the former presidents said.

They also expressed confidence that Venezuela will embark on a new “path to democracy” that will bring about a “political, economic and social rebirth after years of the region’s greatest migration crisis.”

“Given the reality that Venezuela faces today, on July 28 there are only two possible scenarios: the resounding triumph of democratic effervescence or the abusive theft of the elections by the dictatorial regime of Nicolás Maduro,” warned the Freedom and Democracy Group.

Only 7,012 of the 2.8 million Venezuelans residing in Colombia will vote on Sunday



In other news, only 7,012 Venezuelans are eligible to vote in Colombia’s presidential elections on Sunday, in a country where 2.8 million Venezuelans live, and they will do so to show their “desire for peace, reconciliation and reunion,” the opposition said on Wednesday, also warning of possible “fraud.”

“We want these elections to be fluid, elections that are conducted within a democratic framework, respecting, obviously, all the guidelines of a true democratic election,” said Mauricio Baquero, political coordinator of the Vente Venezuela platform, Colombia chapter, at a press conference on Wednesday.

Baquero added: “We know that unfortunately the (Nicolás) Maduro regime can only hold on to power through fraudulent elections as you have seen and experienced in the past (…) we cannot allow a fraud that may have already been planned to be installed again in a process.”

In Colombia, Venezuelans will be able to vote at consulates in Bogotá, Barranquilla, Medellín, Cartagena, Cúcuta and Riohacha, but given the low voter registration rate due to the “difficulties” in Caracas, the opposition in Colombia urged Venezuelans to travel to their country to vote next Sunday.

“We are prepared with all the equipment to defend every vote that is cast at that polling station. There are thousands of Venezuelans who will be attentive to every space, every moment, every vote because the freedom of Venezuela will be exercised and defended. The guarantee is society, the citizen power,” said Mariluz Palma, head of the campaign command of Vente Venezuela, Colombia chapter, regarding the possible fraud.

Despite the accusations, they are confident that the fraud will not be consolidated: “I do not believe that right now they can try anything with all this avalanche of citizens in the streets, that is, the sun cannot be hidden with a finger and if there is fraud it can be proven. Venezuela has lost its fear (…) no one is going to take this route from us and we are going to defend each vote,” said Palma.

The opposition also expressed confidence that “70 or 80% of Venezuelans” would return to their country if González Urrutia wins at the polls: “It is the greatest dream of all Venezuelans.”

“I am sure that there are millions of Venezuelans who will return to Venezuela with our children, our brothers, our parents, our friends,” Palma said.