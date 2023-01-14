Matamoros, Tamaulipas.- The frenzy took over a migrant camp in the Mexican city of Matamoros (northeast), where many were anxious to start a process that would allow them to enter the United States from Mexico.

Emotions were on the rise from the first minute of Thursday, when the process for making appointments was opened through an application called CBP One.

“No one has slept, no one, but here we are going forward, fighting to be able to complete the process. We are already in this because we want to be in the United States, mainly because I have my family there,” Henry Moreno, 60, told AFP enthusiastically. years old, who left Venezuela with her children Grecia, 20, and Moisés, 28, and their dog Chonero.

“What do they tell you in the mail?”, “I also received it”, “it is the same date and the same time that was chosen”, the Venezuelans who applied to the program, arranged by the United States governments, commented among themselves. and Mexico.

Through this procedure, migrants can request an interview with US authorities to authorize their entry, by land, for humanitarian reasons.

This is an exception to Title 42, a regulation that blocks the access of people without a visa to prevent the spread of covid-19, but which in practice became an anti-immigration measure.

This process was announced on January 5 by the White House along with another that will allow the monthly entry of up to 30,000 Cubans, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, and Haitians.

They must enter by plane, from their countries of origin or from wherever they are, in addition to passing a criminal record investigation, have a sponsor in the United States that provides them with financial support and be vaccinated.

In the Matamoros camp (Tamaulipas state and border with Browsville, Texas) hundreds of people, mainly Venezuelans and Haitians, eagerly searched on their cell phones to enter their data into the app.

It is estimated that some 7,000 people remain stranded in this city in precarious conditions and enduring the low winter temperatures.

The first appointments were scheduled for January 18.

Solidarity

When announcing the new programs, US President Joe Biden warned that restrictions will also be tightened to prevent illegal entry across the 3,100-km border, which his government first set foot on last Sunday in El Paso, Texas, prior to an official visit to Mexico.

In fiscal year 2022 alone, there were 2.3 million arrests and removals, five times more than in 2020, largely due to Title 42.

Thousands of these people remain in Mexican border towns, some for a year, waiting to be allowed to argue that they are fleeing poverty, violence or political persecution. Also, to try to enter on your own.

In the Matamoros camp, built on dusty ground, some stores were adapted as work areas, where the most skilled in computer matters helped their neighbors, friends or relatives in solidarity to make the appointment.

The joy is palpable, but also the nerves for not being able to get an interview with the authorities of the neighboring country.

“They told us that from January 18 to 30 they were going to open those appointments and already some (the application) is not letting them move forward, so it means that the number of appointments that they had contemplated is already there so that they can enter through this port “said Gladys Cañas, president of the NGO Helping them to Triunfar.

We recommend you read:

This situation forces some to try to find the interview at another port of entry.

Although the confirmation email he received in English does not guarantee that he will get permission to enter, Henry is not discouraged. He feels that he is already closer to starting to end his hardship.

AFP