Anxiety can, at the same time, be a naturally human feeling, a symptom of an illness or a mental disorder itself. The difference is in the role of anxiety in that person’s life.

That is, at one time or another, we all feel anxious, either because we’re going to do something we’ve never done before, present a job, an important meeting, etc. However, when anxiety gets strong to the point of harming that person’s day to day life, making it impossible for them to carry out ordinary activities and bringing emotional suffering, there is something more serious to observe.

So that anxiety does not evolve into a mental disorder, it is important to be aware of its symptoms and modify the way you face it, and this happens in everyday life, in various actions.

Precisely for this reason, we have separated in this text, 17 tips that will help you control anxiety, making you have a more balanced day to day and even helping to avoid more serious problems in the future.

However, first it’s important that we understand a little better what anxiety itself is and what its symptoms are, shall we go?

What is anxiety?

Whenever we are tense or under pressure, she comes. We have accelerated breathing and heartbeat, the hairs stand on end and the state is alert, as if we had to flee at any moment (a feeling that is the result of our ancestors who really had to run from danger).

However, nowadays, our anxiety is triggered a lot by psychological factors, having nowhere to dispose of that energy. It is then that we are tense, paralyzed and do not know what to do.

If this happens a few times or doesn’t bring constant emotional distress, that’s okay, it’s normal and you’ll be able to face it. But when she gets too frequent and disrupts her routine, it could be anxiety disorder or a symptom of another mental disorder, such as post-traumatic stress, depression, panic syndrome, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). And, more than ever, it’s time to seek help.

Tips for managing anxiety

Anxiety, as a feeling, can be controlled if we incorporate some habits into our routine, identifying some triggers that trigger it and dealing with them in order to mitigate the damage of a prolonged anxious state.

The following tips will help you a lot with this. Some of them seem pretty obvious, but we tend not to realize them when anxious. Therefore, carefully read each of the tips and try to incorporate them into your daily life, both to avoid and alleviate anxiety and to not let it take on greater proportions.

1. Try to organize your daily routine

Organization is the biggest enemy of anxiety. When we leave everything organized, knowing exactly what we have to do and where to look, everything goes more smoothly. Otherwise, you’ll feel like you’re in the middle of a pile of things to do that can take on overwhelming proportions, much bigger than they really are. Try to put things on a paper or schedule to see the real size of your tasks.

It is also important to point out that being organized is not wanting the world to fit into your schedule. Unforeseen events happen and you must know how to deal with them. Being organized is not being a controller, seek knowledge to overcome obstacles that are beyond your control.

2. Invest in self-knowledge

We are very similar in many ways, but each person has their own way of thinking and acting. Therefore, knowing yourself is fundamental. Don’t look to others to know what to do. Look at yourself and learn your own way of reacting and dealing with things.

Thus, it is also a good method of finding what your anxiety triggers are, that is, those situations that may indicate an anxious state. That way, you’ll be able to get around these situations with more experience and change some habits for that.

3. Seek to understand your thoughts and feelings

Talking to yourself is a good exercise. Whenever you feel something, try to understand what originated that feeling or thought, to identify what things are related to that emotional state.

Meanwhile, don’t charge yourself or question yourself all the time about what you’re feeling, so you don’t rationalize emotions too much. There must be a balance between wanting to understand yourself and questioning yourself.

4. Learn and control your own breathing

Breathing is one of the most important points when we talk about anxiety. Breath control has the ability to induce or end an anxiety attack, it is so powerful. Therefore, when you feel that you are in a very fast breathing rhythm, try to reduce the intensity of your breathing, pulling it towards your abdomen and taking that air pressure out of your chest. Inhale and breathe deeply, to connect with yourself and not get carried away by the anxious state.

5. Be wary of your negative thoughts

Generally, anxiety brings with it a series of negative thoughts, that things will go wrong and the worst will happen, but many times, they are just overestimated assumptions of fear itself.

When negative thoughts invade your head, distrust them and put them in the real possibility, without talking about what could be or could have been.

6. Don’t push yourself too hard

Still in line with perceptions about yourself, be careful not to overcharge yourself. Each of us has our own time for personal development. It’s important to be aware of our attitudes and charge ourselves with certain postures from time to time, but at other times, we need to relax, accept who we are and where we are and understand that that situation will pass and that you are doing enough for it. Don’t cover yourself so much, just act for yourself.

7. Have a relaxing drink and beware of stimulants

Coffee is good for giving you energy and an extra boost in the morning, increasing focus. But drinking too much coffee is harmful, as it is a drink that directly fuels anxiety. After a certain hour, try to replace the coffee with lemongrass, chamomile or fennel tea. It’s a habit that will do a lot of good for your mental health, promoting more relaxation.

8. Special attention to food

It is not difficult for anxious people to find refuge for their anxiety in food, in search of an immediate pleasure to relieve tension, not least because this is scientific, since sweet foods rich in fat release tryptophan, essential for the work of serotonin – satisfaction hormone.

However, there are much healthier foods with high doses of tryptophan, such as fish rich in omega-3, oilseeds (especially Brazil nuts), eggs and even dark chocolate. How about substituting?

9. Don’t forget physical activities

Find your favorite physical activity and practice it to increase your body’s health and well-being. Exercises help control anxiety, as they help release accumulated tension, providing more relaxation and slower heart rhythms at rest.

It can be walking, running, swimming, gym, at home or outdoors: the important thing is to choose an activity that you can do three times a week. The benefits are gigantic!

10. Find a hobby or activity you enjoy

We need to have activities that bring us relaxation and interest and one of these activities can come through hobbies. Today, it is possible to find and delve into a series of hobbies through videos on YouTube and discussion groups on the subject in various media. Find your favorite activity and dedicate yourself to it in your free time!

If you haven’t found yours yet, set aside some time of the day or week to do something you really enjoy. This moment of relaxation with yourself is extremely valuable.

11. Stay away from anxiogenic activities when possible

There are certain activities that generate a lot of anxiety in people and we can avoid them or find new ways to do them, mitigating their harm to emotional health. Seek to pay attention to which activities contribute to this and avoid or remodel them.

12. Practice mindfulness to be more present

One of the main characteristics of anxiety is thinking too much about the future, doing all the present activities thinking ahead. To control this, mindfulness can help you.

To practice, just perform certain activities feeling your body, breathing and emotional state, attentive exactly to the present. Every time your mind tries to travel into the future, bring it back through the sensations of the present. It’s liberating!

13. Cherish affection and stay away from those who do harm

Our support network is essential for controlling anxiety and also for treating any mental disorder. Having someone to count on, whether friends or relatives, strengthening bonds and valuing those close to you is very important.

Equally important is to stay away from people who are very anxious or negative, who can directly influence your emotional state. It may seem harsh at first, but this withdrawal will do you good in your quest for anxiety control and your mental health.

14. Beware of alcohol, tobacco and marijuana

All these substances are harmful when consumed in excess. Although they all seem to induce a momentary state of relaxation, it doesn’t take long for the opposite effects to appear.

Alcohol can make you euphoric and then relaxed, but that feeling wears off with the binge, and the next day the anxiety can be quite high. The same happens with marijuana, which despite inducing relaxation, can even trigger anxiety and panic attacks, worsening the anxiety over time.

15. If possible, meditate

Meditation helps a lot in controlling anxiety. Before you think it’s impossible for you, try it, as many people have a misconception of what meditation is.

Contrary to what many people think, meditating is not emptying your head, but thinking about the present and yourself, in a moment of your own, of relaxation and breathing control.

Today, you can watch videos to help you meditate, as well as rely on apps and podcasts to perform guided meditation. The results are incredible!

16. Never neglect your sleep

There are many people who leave their sleep in the background, as something not very important. The result is more tiring and anxious days, in a cycle that repeats itself frequently.

To catch up on your sleep, try to incorporate the habit of sleep hygiene, which can be compared to the habit of brushing your teeth. You do it because you have to, to have good breath and not get cavities. With sleep it’s the same thing.

Organize your sleeping hours, make your room comfortable, preferably dark and silent to sleep, avoiding eating a lot of food or performing physical activities right before bed. Also not watching television and not taking your cell phone to bed is an excellent habit.

With that, over time, your nights sleep become more profitable and you feel more willing and prepared for the next day, avoiding that constant feeling of tiredness present.

17. Look for a psychologist or a psychiatrist

Investing in your mental health is one of the most beautiful forms of self-care. Those who look for these professionals do so with the aim of improving their quality of life and prejudice about this should remain in the past. After all, they can help anyone to modify certain behaviors that can increase their well-being and improve their interpersonal relationships in a very positive way.

If you’re feeling overly anxious and you’re not sure what to do to ease that feeling, a psychiatrist or psychologist will be your best friend right now. Be sure to look for them.

Is it possible to control your anxiety?

Do not freak out. Anxiety control is possible by changing small habits that, added up, result in a greater benefit. There are cases, however, where the psychiatrist is required in order to act in a way that mitigates the first paralyzing symptoms of anxiety and to work out the other issues with the patient over time.

Therefore, if you feel too anxious, do not hesitate to start to understand yourself and change your habits. The first change may be just asking for help.