I don’t know if I’m the only viewer who was bothered by this. Inside Out 2, Disney’s adult film that personifies boredom, anxiety, envy and nostalgia as new emotions that are added at 13 years of age to the childish sadness, anger, joy and disgust. And I say for adults because children do not need to rationalize emotions but to be able to live them. And because teenagers do not need a diagnostic manual of strident colors but rather accompaniment to bear the burden of pain that life presents. I say that I don’t know if I’m the only one because the film is a hit in theaters and on the networks. But I don’t just think it’s bad, I think it’s wrong.

It is wrong to present children and teenagers with complex emotions, such as anxiety or envy, and to suggest simple recipes for dealing with them. Thus, the best thing to do with anxiety, according to the film, is to sit it down in an armchair with a cup of tea and wait for it to relax. However, the boys and girls who deal with anxiety in schools and colleges are more likely to isolate themselves, vomit, self-harm, suffer from insomnia or have tachycardia. I wonder what these young people will feel when they discover that anxiety is just a new orange-haired colleague with a ponytail.

Talking about emotions, their difficulties, pains and wounds, when education, health and institutions have resigned from the mental health of children, is nothing more than bread and circuses, a catharsis of the planned inadequacy of our cultural and social models to accommodate this reality. Disney promotes an ideology that exalts self-diagnosis over professional support and help and, strange as it may seem, it excites the audience. Nobody wants to hear that mental health is a serious issue or that it requires a collective effort to guarantee the well-being of young people.

When I was little we saw Once upon a time life, drawings that explained how the human body works, in which viruses and cells were personified, and where, fortunately, it did not occur to anyone that understanding our body better would mean sitting viruses on a sofa to have tea when we felt ill. On the contrary, there were a lot of internal barriers (such as the immune system) and external help (parents, medicines, doctors, hospitals) to protect us. If Disney made a film about how our body works today, they would blame children for eating sugar and explain to them that with a green diet and lots of exercise they would never get sick.

I find disgusting the loneliness (and narcissism) to which the Disney-capitalist ideology condemns individuals in a proposal where the feelings that intervene in the relationship with others disappear from the map. Empathy, solidarity, collaboration, help, care, are also emotions. But if we only address internal emotions, we run the risk of inspiring a self-absorbed society, plagued by narcissistic, guilty and isolated individuals.

They will say that the challenge was great and that it is very difficult to talk about emotions. But that is not true. The difficult thing is to do it without blaming or infantilizing those who feel bad. That should have been the challenge and not selling orange stuffed animals.

