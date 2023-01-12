Roberto Cevoli, former Serie A footballer and coach, fell ill on Sunday and is currently hospitalized in serious condition

Days of anxiety and fear in the world of Italian football, for the conditions of a former Serie A footballer. It is Roberto Cevoli, a former player from Turin, Modena, Reggina and others, who fell ill last Sunday. Admitted to the Bufalini hospital in Cesena, he underwent surgery. Doctors are constantly monitoring his condition.

The weeks he is experiencing are very difficult world of Italian football. Unfortunately the disappearance of two idols of the crowds such as Sinisa Mihajlovic and Gianluca Vialli were, has done nothing but throw anyone who loves this sport into despair.

Both have lost their battle against disease who had hit them years ago and who, despite the tenacity shown in the fight, finally defeated them at the age of only 58, the Serbian and 53 the Italian.

Earlier this week another former Italian player and manager, less well known than the other two, but still a very big name in Italian football, accused serious health problems.

This is Roberto Cevoli, who on last Sunday, January 8, accused a sickness which necessitated his urgent hospitalization.

How is Roberto Cevoli

Initially the 54-year-old former footballer and coach was hospitalized in the Bufalini hospital in Cesenawhere on Monday morning the doctors have it operatedstabilizing his condition.

They later transferred him to the hospital San Marino, where fortunately he woke up and spoke. Doctors monitor him continuously and his conditions at the moment they would be stableeven if the fear of a relapse is always there.

Many i proximity messages that former teammates, players he coached and clubs he played or coached for have posted on social media.

Roberto Cevoli started his career from soccer player in San Marino in 1986, to then wear the shirts of some of the most important teams in the country. Among these also Turin, Reggina, Reggiana, Modena, Cesena and Crotone, collecting a total of 57 appearances in Serie A.

From trainer he drove Vicenza, Monza, Reggina, Novara and many others.