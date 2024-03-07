Research from the University of Aberdeen has identified an area of ​​DNA in the human genome that plays a role in controllinganxiety. In the study the team, led by Professor Alasdair Mackenzie, found a section of DNA that 'switches' key genes in parts of the brain that influence anxiety levels in mice.

There research was published in Molecular Psychiatry

The genetic causes of Anxiety

According to the Mental Health Foundation, in the wake of the pandemic, anxiety is on the rise, and as many as 1 in 5 people suffer from anxiety most or all of the time. It has also been reported that one-third of patients treated with anti-anxiety medications do not experience sustained remission of anxiety.

The team behind this study at the University of Aberdeen hope that further research into this change could help improve the lives of anxious patients by identifying a new drug target.

Professor Mackenzie explains: “We already know that 95% of genetic differences associated with disease lie outside protein-coding genes. This part of the genome, known as the 'non-coding genome', has not been well explored because we previously lacked the tools to do so.

“We also know that the non-coding genome contains information in the form of genetic switches that tell genes where and when to be turned on. This is important as genes need to be activated in the right cells at the right time to ensure good health and when they are not activated correctly they can contribute to conditions such as anxiety, depression and addiction. These areas of the non-coding genome are what we study in our lab.”

The team's approach to understanding the role of the noncoding genome in anxiety, addiction and obesity is unique. Professor Mackenzie's team recognized that many of these switches have remained virtually unchanged or preserved for hundreds of millions of years and can be found in both humans and mice.

“Our unique approach is to use CRISPR to knock out these 'conserved' switches in mice and then study their role in mood, food intake and alcohol preference.”

Using CRISPR technology to delete specific areas of the genome, the team focused on an enhancer called BE5.1, which controls the well-known BDNF gene, thereby increasing anxiety levels in women. This suggests that BE5.1 is a key part of the complex genome machinery in the brain that modulates anxiety.

Professor Mackenzie and the Aberdeen team previously found other highly conserved switches that reduced anxiety, appetite and alcohol intake when deleted from the mouse genome, and provided a model for how to explore the function of the enhancers in complex pathologies associated with behavioral diseases.

Dr Andrew McEwan, the first author of the publication, says: “To understand the basis of complex human diseases, which include mental illnesses and other conditions such as obesity, depression and addiction, it is equally important to understand the mechanisms that ensure correct production of proteins in the right cells as well as understanding the proteins themselves.

“This will only be possible if we better understand the noncoding genome in health and disease and the function and role of the thousands of enigmatic genetic switches that hide within its depths.”

Link between anxiety and alcohol abuse identified

New research from the University of Aberdeen and the University of Edinburgh has identified how sections of DNA could contribute to the risk of alcohol abuse in men.

The study discovered a section of DNA that activates key genes in parts of the brain that control alcohol intake and mood.

Identified for the first time, these sections of DNA could serve as future drug targets for the development of precision drugs to treat alcohol abuse and anxiety in humans.

Dr Alasdair MacKenzie, who led the study at the University of Aberdeen, explains: “Alcohol abuse kills millions of people around the world every year and can account for up to 8% of all male deaths. Furthermore, there is evidence that alcohol abuse and lockdown has contributed to increased anxiety and alcohol consumption.

“Given the link between anxiety and alcohol abuse, this increase is really not surprising. However, questions remain: Does anxiety lead to increased alcohol consumption or does alcohol induce anxiety? Or, could there be a common mechanism driving both anxiety and alcohol consumption?”

The team from both universities attempted to answer these questions by exploring human DNA to find genetic mechanisms that might contribute to the relationship between anxiety and alcohol.

Dr MacKenzie explains: “We know that the human genome contains gene sequences that code for the proteins that make up our cells. However, what we don't know is how these genes are activated in the right cells at the right time to produce a healthy human body.

“The most up-to-date research shows that most of the disease-associated changes in our DNA may occur within enigmatic “enhancer” or “switch” areas that control where and when these genes should be turned on and off, and that's where we we have concentrated our efforts on answering these questions”

Once Aberdeen had identified this section of DNA called the 'switch', Professor Andrew McIntosh and Dr Toni-Kim Clarke of the University of Edinburgh found that changes within the switch were linked to alcohol abuse in men who also suffered from anxiety.

Dr MacKenzie continued: “This exciting and unexpected link prompted us to use CRISPR genome editing in mice to eliminate this step from mouse DNA.

“We then gave the mice access to a choice of water or an alcohol mixture. Normal mice drank mainly from the bottle with alcohol. Surprisingly, mice without the switch largely avoided alcohol.”

Dr Andrew McEwan, who also worked on the project in Aberdeen, added: “What was particularly interesting was that male mice without the switch showed fewer signs of anxiety than normal male mice who tended to hide.” So the results of our tests in mice mirrored the results found in humans.

Dr MacKenzie added: “This is the first time a switch has been identified linked to behaviors with such a major impact on human health. We believe our unique approach provides a model for understanding the role of genetic switches in the development of other complex psychiatric diseases whose causes have thus far escaped scrutiny.”

Links between adolescent anxiety and subsequent harmful alcohol use

Researchers at the University of Bristol have found evidence of an association between generalized anxiety disorder at age 18 and harmful alcohol use three years later, thanks to the Children of the 90s long-term health study.

The study, published today in Drug and Alcohol Dependence at the start of Alcohol Awareness Week (November 11-17) strengthens the evidence for a relationship between anxiety and subsequent alcohol use as researchers took into account other factors such as adolescent smoking and cannabis use. and parental anxiety and alcohol use.

The researchers used a longitudinal design to help disentangle the order of associations between generalized anxiety disorder and alcohol use. They also tested whether drinking to cope, a motive for drinking alcohol, influenced these associations.

Using data from questionnaires and clinical interviews from more than 2,000 participants, they found that generalized anxiety disorder at age 18 was linked to frequent alcohol use, frequent binge drinking, risky alcohol use, and alcohol consumption. harmful alcohol at the age of 18. Generalized anxiety disorder continued to be associated with harmful alcohol use at 18 years of age. 21 years.

Drinking to cope was also strongly associated with more harmful alcohol use, but did not appear to influence associations between anxiety and alcohol use. Harmful alcohol consumption was measured using a special test developed by the World Health Association. On average, adolescents with anxiety drank at more harmful levels, whether or not they tended to drink alcohol for coping reasons.

Maddy Dyer, Ph.D. student at the University of Bristol, commented: “Our most important finding was that the relationship between generalized anxiety disorder and harmful alcohol use at age 18 persists until the first adulthood. Helping teens develop positive strategies for coping with anxiety, instead of drinking alcohol, can reduce the risk of future harmful drinking. However, we cannot determine whether the relationship is causal, because we used an observational study design.”

Mark Leyshon, Senior Policy and Research Manager at Alcohol Change UK, said: “Our research has shown that the links between mental health problems, such as anxiety disorders, and alcohol are common and complex. For example, anxiety can be both a result of quitting drinking and a risk factor for starting to drink too much, as this new study suggests.

“We need more research to help us better understand the connections between alcohol and mental health, as well as integrated, accessible and high-quality support for substance abuse and mental health problems.”