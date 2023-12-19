The disorders d'anxiety (AD) affect more than 280 million people worldwide, making them one of the most common mental health conditions. ADs have a genetic basis, as seen by inheritance in families, and people with one subtype of AD tend to have another subtype, suggesting a shared genetic basis.

Kyoto University researchers, Ms. Karunakaran and Dr. Amemori, investigated whether genes associated with anxiety are expressed in the same neural circuits identified using imaging and microstimulation techniques.

Specifically, they examined whether regions where AD-associated genes are expressed could reveal anxiety neurocircuitry by analyzing spatiotemporal transcriptomic data of more than 200 genes linked to four subtypes of AD, generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and panic disorder, in over 200 brain regions of normal human brains available in the Allen Brain Atlas.

The results of research were published in Translational Psychiatry.

Anxiety disorder: here's what the new study says

Although the brain circuits involved in AD have been identified, their link to gene expression remains unclear. Two researchers from Kyoto University in Japan set out to discover this link and found two groups of genes expressed in the brain.

In previous research, targeted genetic sequencing and genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have revealed frequent mutations in people with AD or anxiety-associated personality traits. These mutations have been mapped to specific genes in the human genome.

Meanwhile, neuroimaging techniques such as functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) and PET scans have shown that activity in specific neural circuits can predict anxious temperament in rhesus macaques, and microstimulation techniques in these monkeys can demonstrate which neural circuits are involved in the symptoms of anxiety.

Using statistical tests, the researchers found that genes associated with AD are highly expressed in the brain nuclei, midbrain, and limbic system.

Further analysis of these areas using hierarchical clustering showed two clusters of anxiety genes with distinct spatial expression profiles: one highly expressed in the limbic system and in a specific set of brain nuclei and the other in the midbrain and in a different set of brain nuclei; Previous physiological research has suggested that these brain structures are involved in regulating AD behaviors.

Further analysis revealed that the two clusters were indeed linked to different behaviors. The two clusters also showed distinct enrichment patterns for subtype-specific genes, establishing a clear link between each cluster and specific anxiety disorder subtypes.

One cluster was involved in glutamatergic receptor signaling, while the other was associated with serotonergic and dopaminergic signaling, further supporting a dichotomy in AD neurophysiology. Furthermore, the two clusters were linked to distinct, region-specific genetic networks and cell types.

Finally, the researchers examined developmental transcriptome data to track the expression patterns of anxiety genes during brain development and found that the two spatial clusters have distinct and negatively correlated identities at specific developmental stages. One cluster is highly expressed during late childhood and adulthood, while the other is expressed during late prenatal and early childhood.

Therefore, mutations in AD-associated genes could disrupt the normal timing of their expression, potentially affecting the development of signaling pathways and neural circuits, thus producing symptoms associated with anxiety.

In this research, scientists discovered two AD-associated gene clusters that have distinct spatial and temporal expression patterns and functional profiles within the human brain. Further investigation of these gene clusters could provide new insights into the underlying causes of anxiety.