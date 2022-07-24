Everyone is free to think how they want, God forbid: but today, GP France 2022, my man of the day is Charles Leclerc. I said man and non-driver, because the driving error is his and he will pay the consequences heavily; but there are circumstances where the profession doesn’t say everything you are. And it’s not even that important. I met Charles when he was still a kid, I know how hard and demanding he can be with himself. His father, Hervé, had just died and he showed up on the transfer charter determined to finish the job he was doing at that moment, that is to win the F2 title. The cry of frustration in the intercom reminded me somehow of Vettel’s outburst at Hockenheim 2018; another heavy mistake, due to distraction. “For Pete’s sake”Seb yelled to soften the curse; while Charles gave up on words altogether, only to ruthlessly analyze his mistakes in front of the cameras.

I like people who take their blame and responsibility instead of opening at any moment what the great Niki called ‘the book of excuses’, of complaining about what others are doing. Like Perez, just to give an example, who after sleeping on the restart from the virtual safety car, instead of concentrating on driving, opened up on the radio every two corners to tell his wall that Russell, in front of him, had cut the track. (I can imagine what they thought of the Red Bull wall). But like Sebastian four years ago, it makes no sense for Leclerc to wear a sackcloth for the knowledge that he is 63 points behind in the world championship, with ten races available to take them back to Verscappen. It is not his fault that the victory did not come in Spain, or in Baku. Ferrari has a congenital weakness at the power unit level, which seems more of an ‘on-off’ type: that is, a newly assembled unit can reach its expected mileage, or fail much sooner. But we will see this later in the season. Meanwhile, looking at Sainz starting from the back, the modesty with which the team starts from Friday to get their hands on with the announced replacement of the control unit (which had nothing to do with the failure in Austria) is almost tender, to then reveal the secret Pulcinella of the zero kilometer Power Unit to be assembled for qualifying and the race.

Then, again from a world perspective, there are the points thrown away in Monaco and Silverstone, due to obvious defects in race management. And speaking of this, one wonders what would have happened if at Paul Ricard the team had reacted immediately to Verstappen’s predictable ‘undercut’, stopping already at the end of lap 17. For what it’s worth, I have a conviction: that even if , after activating the push-mode to get into the garage as quickly as possible, Charles was back on track behind Max, he would have been able to take him back and overtake him on the track. Difficult, but not impossible. After all, he had masterfully resisted Red Bull’s attacks in the early stages of the race, to the point of discouraging Verstappen from attempting the assault on the track with DRS open. Castellet is not the best track for overtaking, but what the F1-75 was worth was also seen later with Sainz. That yes, he had a compound advantage over many opponents, but he passed them all, officially clearing the outside maneuver at Signes, which was once a terror curve.

Ferrari’s problem now is not technical, but psychological. There are no more ‘forbidden’ tracks, tracks where you can expect the tires to fail. At least, it won’t get any worse than the others. What the team needs now is a different awareness of their own means. In France it was given the impression that Ferrari was especially afraid of the Red Bull race pace with hard tires. Which certainly was impressive, but not irresistible. Then there is the question of technical developments. Three years ago, right at the Ricard, a new fund had debuted which was immediately canceled, because it was no better than the old one. An error – because there is no other way to define it – which was tried to justify in the post-race debriefing by saying that “It was not the new fund that was bad, it was that the old one was too good”. Well, this, dear Charles, is unacceptable, not going off the track when you are under pressure. But this too, fortunately, is an attitude that is changing. If I can give you some advice (and I don’t expect you to listen to it), from now on think with your head, which works better than many others. And before you think about winning the races, think about finishing them. You will see that, once the performance anxiety is overcome, you will be able to go beyond your own expectations. Difficult, too, but not impossible.