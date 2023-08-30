Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

Returning to the routine of work after the holidays can cause anxiety and a feeling of stress, which generally subsides within a few days, unless there are other unresolved issues

Once again hectic pace, hundreds – if not thousands – of emails to read, backlog collection: the return to the routine of work after the holidays, a period of leisure and relaxation without timetables to respect, can cause anxiety and a feeling of stress. Generally one stressful condition

physiological not to worry about, so the fatigue and inconvenience caused by returning to work are overcome within a few days, unless you have a job you just don’t like what you are forced to do.

Different rhythms (and no trauma) On vacation i rhythms of life changeso when you come back you have to go back to the previous ones: nothing new because, in general, we are used to these different rhythms, so the our body able to adapt without excessive stressas psychologist Simona Cabib, professor of psychobiology at the La Sapienza University of Rome explains: The most stressful events are those unexpectedwhen there are changes unpredictableas they require you to learn a new way to cope with the situation

. Return to work afterwards See also Wine: red could reduce some fats in the blood, enemies of the heart, under study holidays is part of



repeating cycles of life

to whom

here we are now adapt.

This pass not stressful in technical terms: we simply have to rfetch our fit systems, which we know and have firmly established in our lives. AND everyone has their own.

There won’t be no trauma because it is an experience that we have already gone through many times.

If you don’t like the job

Sure, Professor Cabib adds: It takes some time to get started

to find the previous rhythm which, however, we know perfectly well: in fact, our physique and our psyche grew up in that context, so there is no sudden change. It’s about getting back in touch with yourself and resume the relationship we had with work.

Carrying out a job that you like or, on the other hand, hate can do the job difference. If even before the holidays you had a bad relationship with your job (and/or the context), then yes, there a heavy and conflicting situation: not because one is returning from vacation but because, for a period, one has been out of a context experienced in a negative way. In these cases other solutions are needed

. See also On Corriere Salute: our well-being linked to the intestine

Fatigue is not dangerous We often use the word stress in a negative sense, but this is not always the case. There struggle to adapt to new situations a natural mechanismas the psychologist points out: Effort is never a danger since a work of adaptation to the changing environment continuously and changes even partially unpredictably. TOWe have the tools to do it and we need not be afraid. We can feel a lot get tired, under pressure: it can be annoying but should not be considered a risk; what all living organisms face: it requires an effort – because it is never easy – but, there stress condition, when it is overcome, positive because it allows us to have more tools to deal with other difficult, unforeseen events. You don’t need to protect yourself from stress but learn to manage it, even with psychological support if necessary.

Two kinds of stress When should stress worry you? The expert explains: There are two different types of stress:



the first due to a change unexpected and radicalas the loss of a loved one or jobor having to move elsewhere. You have to change yourself to fitand this requires one massive effort by the organism. Typically, we have some psychological and physiological tools to address the situation – underlines Professor Cabib -. L’other kind of stressVery dangerousone chronic condition of stress, that is, one avoidable situation that we cannot handle, and we perceive our incapacity. In this case we are talking about one potentially pathogenic stress condition

. See also Covid stresses the heart and alters the beats, the study

Could it be interesting for you:

Reentry syndrome: how it manifests itself, how long it lasts, the tricks to deal with it