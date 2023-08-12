Claudio Marchisio’s fans were worried seeing their favorite hospitalized: the former champion reassured everyone

After a few moments of anxiety, the many fans of Claudio Marchisio, a former Juventus player and the Italian national team were able to breathe a sigh of relief. The former champion had published photos of him at the San Raffaele in Milan, where he had gone for checkups following severe dizziness. Alarm returned, he reassured the black and white.

The more than 5 million followers who follow and support Marchisio on Instagramyesterday they saw their darling publish some unusual photos on your account.

The aforementioned photos were taken in the corridors of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where the former midfielder went in recent days for check.

As he himself explained, the hospitalization was due to checks he underwent after he had accused of strange and strong dizziness. Thankfully, the alarm went off immediately.

However, the former champion wanted to throw a message to all emphasizing the importance of prevention.

It’s always better to do one more check than one less. In April I suffered from major dizzy spells. The first exams and then some doubts. After various specific exams (transsacranic Doppler with microbubbles, brain MRI, TT Echocardiography, CMC MRI Cardio) we can go back to being calm. All right, back home ❤️ Don’t forget! Never take anything for granted, especially with your health.

Claudio Marchisio, Juventus legend

Born in Turin on 19 January 1986, his life has always been football and thanks to his innate talent he managed, starting from football school, to become a real flag of the Juventus.

He played with the first team of the Bianconeri since the 2006-2007 seasonyear of series B, until 2018except for a small loan spell at Empoli.

In almost 300 games he scored 33 official goals and contributed to the victory of a Serie B championship, 7 Serie A championships, 4 Italian Cups and 3 Italian Super Cups. In 2015 and 2017, he came close to winning the Champions League twice.

Also, he dressed the national team blue shirt greater for 55 times.

After retiring he opened a restaurant in the center of Turin and devoted himself to his other passion, that of wines. He is happily married to Roberta and with her he had two sons in 2009 and 2012.