Forget the retired ANWB couples in their unisex wind jackets. The ANWB 2.0 couple is somewhere in their 20s or 30s and wears the latest bright yellow camping suit for him and her. The serious tourist club had it made as a big nod to the existing cliché. “It is the biggest hit in our yellow ANWB family,” says Ellen Visscher, responsible for marketing and sales at the tourist association.