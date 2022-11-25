It was noticeably quieter on the road this morning than on other Fridays. The ANWB Traffic Service confirms this to this news site. “Because of the World Cup football, more people have stayed at home,” says spokesman Robert Vriezen.

According to him, the morning rush hour on Fridays is already quieter than on other days, because many people take an ATV day. Due to the World Cup match of the Orange against Ecuador, at 5 p.m. our time in Qatar, it was even quieter this morning. ,,Football reached the peak of the morning rush hour”, concludes the spokesman. Black Friday played no role, according to him, ‘because that’s not what people travel for’.

According to the traffic service of the ANWB, there was 'only' 45 kilometers of traffic jams around 09:00 this morning. ,,On other Fridays around that time we just passed the peak of 100 kilometres", continues Vriezen. According to him, there were delays due to bad luck and accidents. The latter was the case, for example, on the A2 Den Bosch-Utrecht near Vianen.

Because of the World Cup match of Orange, the ANWB also predicts an earlier evening rush hour. Vriesen: “We expect the first traffic jams just after noon and the peak around 4 p.m..”

Warning

Rijkswaterstaat warns road users because of this afternoon’s football. “Because of the match of the Dutch national team, more people go home earlier. As a result, the evening rush hour could start earlier,” says spokesperson Hilde Bakker of the Traffic and Water Management department.

She cannot confirm that the Orange provided a remarkably quieter morning rush hour. “It was indeed quiet, but that is often the case on Fridays. It may be that people work more at home or take time off because of the Orange World Cup match, although that cannot be said with certainty.

According to her, this could not be deduced from the length of the traffic jams. At the peak of the morning rush hour, there were 34 kilometers of traffic jams. "Slightly more than on other Fridays, but that may be related to the fact that we only look at the highways," said the spokeswoman.

Railways

The Dutch Railways cannot say whether there were fewer passengers on the trains nationwide on Friday morning than on other Fridays. “We only get the real-time figures about checking in and out a few days later,” says spokesman Arno Leblanc. He can, however, give an indication based on sensors at Utrecht Central Station, the largest station in the Netherlands. ,, This shows that it was not quieter this morning than on other Fridays. We even had a small plus.”

According to him, the World Cup match of the Orange against Senegal, on Monday at 5 p.m., had an effect on the number of travelers. "The evening rush hour started earlier, making it busier between 3 and 4 p.m. Between 4 and 6 p.m. it was quieter," said the spokesman.



