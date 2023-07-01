Traffic jams have increased considerably on Dutch roads. ANWB concludes this based on the most recent figures. Traffic congestion is the number of kilometers of traffic jams multiplied by the number of minutes that a traffic jam is there. In the past six months, it increased by 15 percent compared to the same period in the pre-corona year 2019. The daily traffic jams returned immediately after the last corona measures were withdrawn at the end of March last year, according to the ANWB.

