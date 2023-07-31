Storm at Lake Garda. Hailstones the size of tennis balls caused a lot of damage, the ANWB has now started emergency repairs.

It is not unique that a storm passes over Lake Garda in Italy. Residents are not surprised and neither are most holidaymakers. Nevertheless, the people there were attacked by storms last week. And then we are talking about hailstones the size of tennis balls. Not really nice when you are in your tent. Hiding in the toilet cubicles is then not an unnecessary luxury.

Emergency repairs ANWB to cars Lake Garda

Your car also suffers greatly. The hailstones cause a lot of annoying damage. But even worse, it makes sure you can’t drive anymore. Think of broken windows, making it impossible to drive back home. Some cars can no longer be repaired (quickly) and people therefore have to take the bus back to the Netherlands.

Last week I drove the Lynk and Co back home from Switzerland myself and I saw several cars driving completely dented and battered. There were also some cars with large cracks in the windscreen and broken rear windows that were covered with garbage bags. Whether that’s smart or not, I don’t know. The urge to come home is strong apparently. And that makes sense.

Many Dutch cars on the lake are therefore in a terrible condition. The ANWB therefore sent three mechanics to carry out emergency repairs, you know to report to the NOS. The aid workers travel with windows, roof hatches for caravans and tear-resistant foil. This should be able to get about eighty to one hundred cars back on the road. People naturally want to go home and the rest of the damage can be repaired in the Netherlands.

Rush

Vacationers are stranded because they can’t drive home. The garages around Lake Garda can’t handle the work: it’s simply too busy. That is why the ANWB sent the mechanics to get the cars running again. Most repairs must be completed within a week and the holidaymakers can go home. Let’s just hope that the weather gods are a bit in good shape, so that motorists can return home in relative peace.

Photo: ANWB classic 2CV, spotted by @hhitalia

This article ANWB emergency repairs to Lake Garda cars in full swing appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#ANWB #emergency #repairs #Lake #Garda #cars #full #swing