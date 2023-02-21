One third of summer tires are bad, according to the ANWB summer tire test 2023.

It’s 2023. Tire manufacturers have developed things in such a way that even the cheapest guys are good, right? Wrong! It is still highly inadvisable to filter on the lowest price when you go tire shopping. Good rubber can make all the difference in an emergency. At the same time, that does not mean that the most expensive is also the best. Fortunately, tire tests were invented for that.

ANWB is strict: 19 out of 50 tires are not good

The ANWB summer tire test 2023 comes up with an interesting and merciless conclusion. The organization believes that one third of the fifty summer tires examined are not recommended. That is quite something.

It is the 50th year that the ANWB and its European sister clubs are conducting this test. 50 summer tires in the best-selling tire size 205/55 R16 were subjected to a major study. From an emergency stop on a wet road at a speed of 80 km/h to hard braking to tests to see how many kilometers the tires last.

The first one in particular is a once-in-a-lifetime situation. You suddenly end up in a traffic jam and suddenly have to make an emergency stop. Your braking distance is a lot longer on wet roads. Good tires can then make a huge difference between a well-executed emergency stop or a collision with all its consequences.

According to the ANWB summer tire test 2023, a good tire needs a distance of 35 meters to stop the car. However, the test showed specimens that needed no less than 55 meters. For comparison: the car with good tires is already standing still at 35 meters, while the car with bad tires is still braking at 52 km/h.

Resume. Of the 50 tires tested, the ANWB says 19 are not recommended. Seven of those 19 even get the rating ‘really bad’ (unsafe). 21 tires from the test received a good pass. 10 tires achieved a ‘good’ with four stars.

To notice

Brands that performed well in the test are Goodyear, Continental, Michelin and Bridgestone. At the other end of the spectrum you will find budget brands such as Premiorri, Doublecoin, Riken and Evergreen that came out as very mediocre in the test.

