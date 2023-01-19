The ANWB and Rijkswaterstaat got into a public fight about the busiest morning rush hour.

Super nice if several organizations are involved in a subject. You can consult countless sources to check the weather. The sources will have many similarities, making it easy to check the correctness. And that brings us today to the ANWB and Rijkswaterstaat.

Both organizations were at loggerheads today. An old-fashioned internet fit that an average reality series on SBS6 can be jealous of. This morning Rijkswaterstaat reported that there was the busiest morning rush hour since 2019. Wait a minute, said the ANWB. According to the ANWB Traffic Information, there was no traffic jam near Maastricht at that time and there was therefore no question of the busiest morning rush hour since 2019.

Instead of contacting Rijkswaterstaat, the ANWB decided to express its displeasure on Twitter. The sewer of the internet, now in the hands of Elon Musk. Not the smartest solution from a communicative point of view, because it was not the most charming comment from the ANWB to Rijkswaterstaat.

Popcorn could remain in its packaging, because Rijkswaterstaat decided not to go back on the offensive. Sorry, we were looking forward to it hot juice by Yvonne Coldeweijer about the ins and outs of the ANWB and Rijkswaterstaat. Rijkswaterstaat responded by admitting that they had indeed made a mistake and amending the message. The person who spat the rather unsympathetic tweet towards Rijkswaterstaat at the ANWB will undoubtedly receive a lesson in communication this afternoon.

