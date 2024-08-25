His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, affirmed that the UAE’s efforts in the Sudanese peace talks are ongoing, including effective work to involve women and listen to their voices.

His Excellency wrote a post on the “X” platform, saying: “The UAE’s efforts continue in the Sudanese peace talks, including effective work to involve women and listen to their voices, as this is a vital matter closely linked to the success of our joint pursuit of peace. Representing women in the talks is a fundamental pillar to meet the needs of the entire society and establish sustainable peace and prosperity.”