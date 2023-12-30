His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “Two years of constructive and fruitful work in the Security Council.”

His Excellency added: “We are proud of the performance and efficiency of our Emirati team. Its fruitful initiatives and ideas and dealing with some of the most difficult global challenges have made it a bridge of communication amid international division and the best representative of the Arabs and their issues.”

His Excellency concluded: “All thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and our diplomatic team.”