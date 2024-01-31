Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State, said through his official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, that the media targeting that the UAE is subjected to will only increase our confidence and stability, and we will remain a source of moderation and continue to build and strengthen an attractive model for development. And stability, and we will strive with our brothers and friends towards political solutions to the region’s crises.

He added, “Our conviction is firm, and their misleading will be in vain… These are the emirates of Zayed and Mohammed bin Zayed.”