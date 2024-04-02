Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State, affirmed that refraining from responding and being patient with insults will remain the path of the UAE. Wisdom is inherited by our leadership, which considers relations with sister countries a priority and a central pillar of our policy.

Gargash said through his official account on the social media platform “X”: “It is strange that one of the distant sister countries is insinuating and insinuating about its relations with the Emirates, and continuing veiled insinuations without disclosure or clarification. However, refraining from responding and being patient with insults will remain our path. Wisdom is inherited from Our leadership considers relations with sister countries a priority and a central pillar of our policy.”