Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President, said through his official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, that the UAE continues its diplomatic efforts and humanitarian initiatives to enhance the response to the situation in Gaza, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President The state, to establish a field hospital inside the Gaza Strip, stems from a historical path in support of our brothers and a belief in the necessity of protecting civilians and preserving their lives.”

Gargash added, “Our goal is the Palestinian person, away from the noise of slogans.”