Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

In tweets on Twitter, His Excellency said: “The warm reception of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the capital, Abu Dhabi, is one of the fruits of the hard work undertaken by the UAE in order to promote the agenda of stability and prosperity. and technology in the region.

He continued, “The UAE sees cooperation and integration in the economic and development fields and the positive repercussions of this on the countries and peoples of the region as a main tool for managing various issues wisely and in a way that strips our region of the character of continuous escalation and its negative effects on the development and renaissance of the Arab world and the Middle East.”