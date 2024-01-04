His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, confirmed that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, is an exceptional leader whose long history of achievements speaks.

His Excellency said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “On the anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid assuming the reins of power in Dubai, we celebrate a leader who made making a difference a compass for action, a leader with a unique vision and the audacity to challenge expectations, an exceptional person whose journey speaks about him.” A long list of achievements, inspiring and motivating positive change at the region level.”

His Excellency added: “May God protect His Highness and bless his long life.”