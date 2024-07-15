His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, met with Senator Van Hollen, member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee for the state of Maryland. .

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them, in addition to the latest international and regional developments and issues of common interest, and the importance of ensuring regional stability in the region..

The meeting was attended by Her Excellency Martina Strong, US Ambassador to the UAE..