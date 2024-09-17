His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, met with His Excellency Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission.

The meeting addressed issues of common interest and the importance of ensuring regional stability in the region. The two sides stressed the need to reduce tension and enhance political and diplomatic solutions to deal with current crises, and the importance of giving humanitarian aspects the necessary attention to alleviate the suffering resulting from the crises and tensions witnessed by the region.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed the friendly and cooperative relations between the country and the European Union and ways to enhance them.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Luigi Di Maio, European Union Special Envoy for Gulf Affairs, and Her Excellency Lucy Berger, European Union Ambassador to the UAE.