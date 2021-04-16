His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State, headed the country’s delegation participating in the quadripartite ministerial meeting that was held today in Paphos, Cyprus.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Nikos Dendias, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, His Excellency Nikos Christodoulides, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, and His Excellency Gabi Ashkenazi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel.

The meeting discussed regional issues and situations in the eastern Mediterranean region and the importance of consolidating security and stability pillars in it, in addition to strengthening cooperation between the four countries in many fields, including investment, tourism and economics.

The meeting stressed that the Abrahamic Agreement opens many horizons for cooperation between the countries of the region, creates communication between them, and lays the foundations for strategic cooperation in the fields of energy, science and economics in an agenda that looks to the future and seeks to promote development and prosperity among the peoples of the region.

The meeting also discussed the repercussions of the emerging corona virus pandemic “Covid-19” crisis and the importance of joint action in order to address its effects and discuss the possibilities and opportunities available in order to stimulate the tourism sector.