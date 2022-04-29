Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy announced the conclusion of its campaign to attract new students to the Postgraduate Diploma Program in Emirati Diplomacy and International Relations for the academic year 2022/2023. diplomatic sector.

Under the slogan “Future Diplomats”, the Academy provided the opportunity for Emirati youth aspiring to own a professional career in diplomacy to submit their applications during the period from mid-February to 28 April. With a growth in the number of applicants at a rate of approximately 58% over last year, we can point out the increasing interest in foreign affairs and diplomatic work among Emirati youth who wish to practice the profession of diplomacy and represent their country around the world.

Among the 1,106 applications for enrollment, the number of male applicants was 378, or 34%, while the number of applications from Emirati women was 728, or 66%, which reflects the keenness of the UAE and the Academy to provide distinguished opportunities for Emirati women to grow and excel in the field. This field brings together knowledge and skill, in an effort to support the achievement of the UAE’s foreign policy goals.