Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and the American Jewish Committee organized a virtual discussion session on the occasion of the first anniversary of the signing of the Abrahamic Peace Agreement, as part of an educational cooperation initiative aimed at exploring the dimensions of the emerging Emirati-Israeli relationship.

The initiative includes organizing five virtual sessions, where the two institutions will promote interaction between future generations of American, Israeli and Emirati leaders on the future of Arab-Israeli interaction in the Middle East in the fields of politics, economics, science and diplomatic discussions, as well as discussions on innovation, youth leadership, and conflict resolution. and food security.

The opening session was titled “The Abrahamic Agreement for Peace and the Future of Emirati-Israeli-American Relations”, and shed light on the challenges and opportunities to strengthen the tripartite relations, and discussed the need to continue working to define the role of tripartite relations at the Middle East level, and the speakers’ discussions and presentations focused on the importance of enhancing the benefit of the benefits of the agreement. for an entire area.

The Director-General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, Bernardino Leon, moderated the virtual session, which witnessed the participation of the Deputy Head of the UAE Mission to the United States, Shaima Gargash, who said: “The accession of the UAE to the signing of the agreement is part of its efforts focused on de-escalation and promoting dialogue and diplomacy. In support of the peace process and achieving prosperity and coexistence in the most troubled regions in the world.”

The Director of the Research and Analysis Department at the Academy and the former Special Coordinator of the United Nations Secretary-General for the Middle East Peace Process, Nikolai Mladenov, stressed that the UAE, Israel and the United States have taken their first steps towards a prosperous future relationship that has historical significance for the region and the world as a whole.

For his part, Minister of State for Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar said: “The objectives of the Abrahamic Peace Agreement between the UAE and Israel are that diplomatic work and joint communication will enhance stability, prosperity and cooperation at the regional level. Today, one year after the signing, we see that these common goals have been achieved, and together we are building a brighter future and expanding opportunities for our peoples.”

He added: “On the first anniversary of the agreement, we achieved more than $675 million in bilateral trade between the UAE and Israel, hundreds of thousands of tourists, and more than 58 agreements and memoranda of understanding in the areas of health, food and water security, climate change, technology and energy.” .

The Director-General of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Alon Oshabs, stated that “the signing of the peace agreements came as a result of the courage of leaders in the UAE, Bahrain, America and Israel; who chose to have a brighter and more prosperous future for the citizens of the region. These peace agreements embody a paradigm shift for the entire Middle East. The cooperation between our two countries will pave the way towards tangible achievements for the peoples of the region in the fields of economy, health and tourism, as well as in achieving stability.”

Jason Isaacson, chief policy and political affairs officer at the American Jewish Committee, said, “The Abrahamic agreement contributed to setting the Middle East on a new path, while the challenges of security and prosperity still present, the region has acquired a new and powerful tool to confront them, which is joint cooperation.” .

During the session, the participants emphasized that enhancing interaction and dialogue between societies and trade cooperation are essential factors in establishing a comprehensive and lasting peace in the region, by building long-term relations based on mutual economic benefits and common values, explaining that the Abrahamic Peace Agreements are capable of establishing a brighter future for the societies of the East. middle.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

