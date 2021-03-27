Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy recently hosted at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Al Khajah, the UAE ambassador to the State of Israel, in an interactive discussion session, which shed light on the importance of bilateral relations, as well as reviewing the diplomatic responsibilities assumed by His Excellency as the UAE’s first ambassador to Israel.

Al Khaja had taken the oath as ambassador of the UAE before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, thus becoming the first ambassador of the UAE to Israel, after the signing of the Abrahamic peace agreement between the two countries.

The session that was organized on the campus of the Academy discussed the most prominent milestones in his career, which varied between work in the business sector and diplomatic work, as in 2010 he held the position of Director of the Office of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and he previously worked in several Positions in the energy management, international security, procurement and production management sectors, as well as work in research and business development.