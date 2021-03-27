The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi hosted the country’s ambassador to the State of Israel, Muhammad Mahmoud Al Khajah, in an interactive panel discussion, highlighting the importance of bilateral relations, as well as reviewing the diplomatic responsibilities assumed by Al Khaja as the UAE’s first ambassador to the State of Israel.

The session, which was organized on the campus of the Academy, discussed the most prominent milestones in the ambassador’s career, which varied between work in the business sector and diplomatic work. In 2010, he held the position of Director of the Office of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and had previously worked in the positions of Several in the sectors of energy management, international security, procurement and production management, as well as work in research and business development.

During the session, Al Khajah shared with students of the Academy of future diplomats the visions and perspectives he holds about diplomatic work, as well as his current duties as ambassador of the state to the State of Israel, and while stressing the size of the great responsibility he is assuming, he expressed his positive view of the opportunities available to develop areas of cooperation. Between the two countries. During the session, Al Khaja expressed his optimism in his new role and his great passion for the diplomatic work.

He said, “I realize that it is a great honor to be trusted by the leadership to be selected for this historic position, which will enable me to carry the values ​​of peace, coexistence and tolerance adopted by the UAE as part of a new phase of cooperation in the region.”

He pointed out that the UAE is always looking for peace, and diplomacy is one of the most important tools of our society, which contributes to conveying the values ​​of the UAE to the world.

He expressed his confidence that the students of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy will have the ability to achieve a positive impact on the march of social, economic and security progress for the benefit of all, and without any doubt, they will work to continue serving their country with full merit.

The importance of the session is that it is the first to be held on the academy campus since March of 2020, given the shift during that period to virtual discussion sessions. The Academy recently hosted a group of prominent diplomats and foreign affairs leaders as part of its virtual sessions on “diplomatic dialogues” and “diplomacy for the next 50 years.”





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

