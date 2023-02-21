His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President of the State, affirmed that constructive and active moves in favor of the Palestinian cause are under the positive leadership of Emirati diplomacy.

Gargash said through his official account on Twitter: “Constructive and active moves in favor of the Palestinian cause, with positive leadership of Emirati diplomacy and careful efforts that resulted in the issuance of the presidential statement of the Security Council, which unanimously condemns the construction and expansion of Israeli settlements. The statement is the first in the Security Council in favor of the Palestinian right in nine years.