The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy is a prominent scientific and knowledge beacon and a leading Emirati center in the field of international relations and diplomacy, combining the best academic, research, and practical practices.

Coinciding with the International Youth Day, which falls on August 12 of each year, the academy celebrates a march full of achievements and hard work to enable the nation’s youth to work in the diplomatic sector, enhance the country’s global reputation and the march of its national achievements and spread its lofty values ​​based on tolerance, coexistence and peace.

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy has provided the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation with more than 200 male and female graduates since its establishment in 2014, while the total number of graduates of the Academy within its various academic programs since its establishment until today has reached more than 300 male and female graduates.

In the following report, the Emirates News Agency “WAM” highlights the role of the academy in preparing and qualifying the nation’s youth for diplomatic work, while graduates of the academy expressed in statements to “WAM” their pride in the academy’s prominent role in preparing the nation’s youth for the future and providing a rich and unique scientific and practical experience for all. Young people aspiring to work in this vital sector.

Moza Al Balushi, a graduate of the Postgraduate Diploma Program at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, said that the academy represents a gateway for Emirati youth to join a unique scientific and practical experience centered on diplomacy and international relations.

She added that the Emirati diplomacy, with the support of the wise leadership and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, continues its path on the path of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, and is moving forward to enhance its pioneering achievements in all fields and work to spread the values ​​of Tolerance and peace in the whole world.

She added, “On the International Youth Day, I call upon the nation’s youth to believe in their ideas and capabilities and work hard to achieve them in order to enhance the path of leadership and progress of the country in all fields.”

For his part, Mohammed Khaled Al-Midfa, a graduate of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, valued the support of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who was keen to establish the academy in order to prepare the country’s youth to work in the diplomatic corps.

He said: The Academy provided us with a rich and unique scientific and practical experience that contributed to enhancing our knowledge and skills as Emirati youth aspiring to work in the diplomatic corps.

He added that continuity is the comprehensive description of Emirati diplomacy, continuity in achieving achievements, concluding cooperation agreements of various kinds, and training current and new diplomats to serve their country. Our distinguished national cadres and support them to publicize our national achievements in order to inspire everyone with the story of the United Arab Emirates.

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy offers accredited educational and training programs designed to prepare future diplomats, entrepreneurs and leaders in the public and private sectors.

As a specialized regional research center, the Academy works on producing research that provides knowledge related to the foreign policy objectives of the UAE, as well as preparing reliable references through its publications and specialized research studies.

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy was established in 2014 and its activities are divided into three main areas, including academic programs, research and analysis, as well as executive training.

The academic programs at the Academy include a Postgraduate Diploma in Emirati Diplomacy and International Relations, a Master of Arts in Global Affairs and Diplomatic Leadership, in addition to a Master of Arts in Humanitarian and Development Business. Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy offers a range of executive training programs based on integrating modern theoretical approaches with training Practical, for executives in the diplomatic corps and other business sectors.

The Academy, in cooperation with the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, launched the first indicator report and dashboards for the sustainable development goals in the Arab region. The Academy also holds an annual international trip for its students to various UAE missions and embassies located around the world, where they meet and interact with diplomats and senior officials.

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy hosts the annual Peace Game for Future Diplomats in cooperation with the Foreign Policy Group and with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The Academy is also linked to a wide network of partnerships with the most prominent academies, diplomats training institutions and research centers in various continents of the world to cooperate in specialized academic and research fields.