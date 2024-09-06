His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, affirmed that His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, enjoys love and respect in the hearts of the people of the Emirates, celebrating the 43rd anniversary of His Highness assuming power in the emirate.

His Excellency said today, via a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “These days, the UAE is celebrating 43 years of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi’s rule of the Emirate of Ajman.”

He concluded by saying: “Abu Ammar, may God protect him, has all the love and respect in our hearts. We are blessed in the Emirates that God has blessed us with wise leaders who love their people and strive to raise the nation.”