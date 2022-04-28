Consultant and Head of the Dermatology Division at the Emirates Medical Association, Dr. Anwar Al Hammadi, warned against the indiscriminate use of henna during the celebration of Eid Al Fitr, especially black henna.

He explained to “Emirates Al-Youm” that the coming days, with the start of the celebration of Eid Al-Fitr, during which women of different ages are increasingly turning to henna drawing intensively, as one of the most famous aspects of the celebration in society.

He stressed the need to adhere to special controls to prevent any risks that may result from decorating with henna, the most important of which is to stay away from black henna for all, and to ensure the source and components of the henna used, as well as to resort to licensed centers specialized in providing this service, and to test the product used on a small part of the The body, it is also advised not to draw it on large parts of the body.

He stated that what worries henna users during the holidays is that dermatologists’ clinics are closed during the Eid holiday, which pushes those who are exposed to health problems because of henna to go to the emergency departments, which often do not have doctors specialized in dermatology.

He stressed that dermatology clinics usually receive large numbers of patients who have been exposed to health problems due to henna, which were severe burns and skin infections.

Al Hammadi said that the use of henna of unknown origin spoiled women and girls of young ages their joy and their celebration of happy occasions, and prompted many to postpone celebrations and events until they recover from their effects.

Al Hammadi explained: “The manufacturers of black henna resort to mixing it with chemicals called BBD to add the black dye to it, and it is the basis for infecting the skin with different degrees of infections.”

He warned against relying on roving henna, which is spread during occasions, stressing that they carry a great risk for women who depend on them, as the effect of black henna appears on the skin within 48 hours of its placement, and it takes at least a week to treat inflammation, while the treatment of the resulting effect extends to The skin to a period of several months, stressing the need to conduct a test of the extent of the skin’s susceptibility to henna, before using it extensively.

For its part, the Dubai Municipality confirmed that it is keen to tighten control over beauty salons, through various inspection teams, to reduce the use of prohibited mixtures of henna, as a field work team consisting of female inspectors monitors licensed beauty salons, and the municipality monitors consumer materials and products, to ensure It was registered in the Montaji system, which is considered the first system of its kind in the world. She pointed out that she receives observations through the notification system on the hotline 800900, or through the 24/7 application.

The municipality confirmed that it has a periodic program to monitor centers and salons, through a qualified cadre of health and safety officers, to inspect products and consumables inside salons and women’s beauty centers.

The municipality implements intensive monitoring campaigns, during national holidays and events, to ensure compliance with the standards and requirements of public health and safety, in order to preserve the safety of community members, as it withdraws materials and products that violate the approved specifications.

And she warned against some wrong practices from the public, such as some women bringing cosmetics to the salon and the beauty center, noting that the municipality is investigating cases that lead to burns or skin sensitivity, as a result of the use of unapproved preparations, materials and mixtures, and it is prohibited to use them in the salon (whether used in the salon, or those attended by customers), and strict measures are taken against the violating party.

hygienic measures

The Dubai Health Authority has set procedures that men and women must adhere to, before going to beauty salons during Eid, which is to ensure that the salon or barbershop adheres to applying health and safety standards, and avoiding the use of new dyes, or black henna.

And she continued, “If dyes are used, it is recommended to try them on a small area of ​​the skin before adding the dye, and it is better to use special tools for shaving, cutting hair and nails, and if they are not available, it must be ensured that the tools used are sterilized.”

The authority added: “You must choose the least crowded time, be careful to follow precautionary measures in crowded places, and use smart payment methods.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

