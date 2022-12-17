The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) published a warning about the occurrence of serious side effects supposedly caused by the use of Omegafix ointment, used to model and braid hair.

The document presents recommendations for the safe use of this product, among other cosmetics. According to the agency, it is recommended that consumers always look for items regulated by Anvisa, which is not the case with the ointment.

Among consumers who used the product, temporary loss of vision, cases of burning eyes, intense tearing, itching, redness, eye swelling and headache were reported.

According to Anvisa, in one of the medical diagnoses, the patient had a serious eye injury. There are also reports of delays in vision recovery with periods of up to 15 days.

After learning about consumer reports, Anvisa even published a measure in the Federal Official Gazette (DOU) that prohibited the sale, distribution, manufacture, advertising and use of Omegafix Braid Ointment.

Still according to the agency’s guidelines, it is of fundamental importance that the occurrence of any undesirable effects to health supposedly related to the use of cosmetics is registered.