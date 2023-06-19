from the newsroomi

from the newsroom https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/

06/19/2023 – 9:24 am

Share



Anvisa’ssuspended the marketing, distribution and use of Natville branded products, from the company Laticínios Santa Maria Ltda. The items are part of batches manufactured between January and May of this year: Whole UHT milk, skimmed UHT milk (1 liter package) and 40% partially demineralized whey powder (25 kg package). The resolution also determined the collection of products.

Through an inspection carried out by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, it was verified that the products were produced by the company Laticínios Santa Maria Ltda. without authorization from the Ministry. On the labels, the brand used a different CNPJ, assigned to a branch.

It was also found that these foods were produced without proper hygiene conditions and without carrying out controls that guarantee their quality and safety.

How to recognize suspended products?

To identify whether the product is suspended, you must check the brand on the label (Natville), manufacturing date (between January and May 2023) and manufacturing information, as described below:



– Full UHT milk, 1 liter, brand Natvilleand Skimmed UHT Milk, 1 liter, brand Natville: on the product labels, there is production information by SIF 549 (Unidade de Beneficiamento do Leite e Derivados Laticínios Santa Maria Ltda. – CNPJ: 04.439.268/0003-47) and by SIF 2669 (CNPJ: 04.439.268/0001 -85).



– Partially demineralized whey powder 40%, 25 kg, brand Natville: on the product label, there is production information by SIF 549 (Unit for the Improvement of Milk and Laticínios Santa Maria Ltda. – CNPJ: 04.439.268/0003-47).



The collection is the responsibility of the food producing company.

























