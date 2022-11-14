THE anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) initiated actions aimed at regulate digital drug package inserts🇧🇷 THE Law 14,338, of 2022, which regulates the electronic drug leaflet, was sanctioned in May this year. The text allows laboratories to insert a QR Code on medication packaging with information on composition, usefulness, dosages and contraindications.

Currently, the RDC (Collegiate Board Resolution) 47/2009 of Anvisa is the one that establishes the rules about the leaflets. With the introduction of the new law, the text of this standard will be revised.

The new text says that digital leaflets must be hosted on links authorized by Anvisa and have at least the same content as the printed leaflet, in a format that facilitates the reading and understanding of the information and that allows the conversion of the text into audio and/or video. , using a suitable application. In addition, it establishes that Anvisa will be able to define which drugs will have only 1 package insert format.

As an initial step in this review process, the agency published, on November 7, 2022, the ordinance 1063/2022which established the working group to monitor, evaluate and propose regulatory actions aimed at standardizing the digital package insert for medicines, as provided for in Law No. 14,338.

The review will now follow the steps of Anvisa’s regulatory flow, contemplating carrying out Regulatory Impact Analysis and Public Consultation🇧🇷

With information from anvisa