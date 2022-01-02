The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reported this Sunday (2) that the problems with confirming the completion of the Traveler’s Health Declaration have already been resolved and the emails confirmation messages triggered. Yesterday, the Agency became aware of a failure in the email responsible for automatically triggering these messages. The failure was due to a crash caused at the turn of the year and affected part of the electronic messages.

According to Anvisa, despite the server failure, the system continued in operation, and traveler data were collected normally. A significant part of the travelers presented, on boarding, the electronic file for filling out the DSV, in PDF, which is generated at the end of filling out the declaration and is independent of email confirmation from Anvisa.

However, in order not to harm a part of the travelers who did not receive the electronic confirmation message automatically, and in order not to cause a disturbance on a sensitive date, Anvisa communicated to all its operating points at airports that the airlines were instructed not to impede the boarding of travelers who reported the difficulty in receiving the email from Anvisa. The orientation is valid until this Sunday.

