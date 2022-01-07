The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) published, this Friday (7), the resolution with the health authorization of the tenth medicinal product based on cannabis – cannabis sativa extract Greencare 79.14 MG/ML, by Greencare Pharma.

The authorization was given based on the Resolution of the Collegiate Board (RDC), which assesses whether products manufactured by companies certified for good manufacturing practices can be made available to the Brazilian population, which have been fully analyzed in relation to their quality and suitability for human use .

So far, the medicinal products based on cannabis approved by Anvisa are: Cannabidiol Prati-Donaduzzi (20 mg/mL; 50 mg/mL and 200 mg/mL); Cannabidiol NuNature (17.18 mg/ml); Cannabidiol NuNature (34.36 mg/ml); Cannabidiol Farmanguinhos (200 mg/ml); Cannabidiol Verdemed (50 mg/ml); Cannabis sativa Promediol Extract (200 mg/ml); Cannabis sativa Zion Medpharma Extract (200 mg/ml); Cannabidiol Verdemed (23.75 mg/ml); Alafiamed Cannabis sativa Extract (200 mg/ml), and Greencare Cannabis sativa Extract (79.14 mg/ml).

The post Anvisa releases the tenth medicinal product based on cannabis appeared first in ISTOÉ MONEY.

