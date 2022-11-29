The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved, this Monday (28), a resolution authorizing the manufacture in Brazil of a new medicine based on cannabis.

Named Cannabidiol Ease Labs 100mg/mL, the approved product cannot contain more than 0.2% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active ingredient in cannabis.

Manufactured by the laboratory Ease Labs, from Belo Horizonte, the drug will be marketed in the form of an oral solution in pharmacies based on a medical prescription.

To date, the agency has approved 23 cannabis products, 9 of which are based on cannabis sativa extracts and 14 on cannabidiol. Medicines are used to combat insomnia, anxiety, chronic pain, among other diseases.