by Pedro Fonseca

(Reuters) – The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) on Tuesday rejected a request for authorization for emergency use in Brazil of the drug Avifavir against Covid-19, pointing out that the limitations, uncertainties and risks of approving the drug outweigh the benefits in treating patients.

According to the vote of director Meiruze Freitas, rapporteur of the request presented by Instituto Vital Brazil for use in the country of the drug developed by two Russian companies, the drug “does not meet the agency’s expectations regarding the minimum safety and efficacy requirements in the context of emergency use,” said Anvisa in a statement.

“Anvisa remains committed to advancing the country’s public health during this unprecedented pandemic. The agency should use all possible avenues to make new treatments available to patients as quickly as possible. However, it is not possible to authorize the use of a drug that has not shown clinical benefit in the treatment of Covid-19 and may still result in risks to the health of patients”, said the reporting director, according to a statement from Anvisa.

According to Anvisa, no regulatory authority in the world has approved Avifavir for the treatment of Covid-19, and the active pharmaceutical ingredient (IFA) of the drug has not yet been registered in Brazil.

So far, Brazil has approved the drug remdesivir for the treatment of Covid-19 and two associations of monoclonal antibodies, formed by casirivimab with imdevimab and banlanivimab with etesevimab.

