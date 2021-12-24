Without directly citing the requirement of medical prescription invented by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, for the vaccination of children against covid-19, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reinforced this Friday, 24, that the childhood vaccine has passed by a rigorous technical evaluation and can be made available to the population. The agency approved Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 on December 16th.

The Ministry of Health preferred to open a public consultation on the requirement of medical prescription so that millions of Brazilian children can be immunized.

Although the Ministry’s own statistics show that a child in this age group has died every 2 days per covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, Minister Queiroga even said this week that there is no “emergency to vaccinate them”.

“Covid-19 is still a threat to people who have not been vaccinated, that includes children. Children and adults can contract covid-19, becoming seriously ill, which can result in hospitalization, and also in sequelae and damage to health that can persist for several weeks or more after infection”, highlighted Anvisa, in response to Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system) this Friday.

The agency recalls that vaccines were developed using scientific methods that have been in existence for decades and that immunizing agents continue under the most intensive safety monitoring in world history, in different countries with a strong regulatory structure.

Anvisa also emphasized that authorization for the use of childhood vaccine in Brazil does not mean that parents are obliged to vaccinate their children.

“The granting of this authorization favors the right of access, especially for parents who so much want their children to be immunized with a vaccine approved by the health authorities in Brazil and in several countries”, concludes the agency.

