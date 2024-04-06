Pfizer's Abrysvo vaccine should be administered to mothers during pregnancy; It is the first of its kind aimed at young children

It was published, on Monday (April 1, 2024), authorization by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) to register the Abrysvo vaccine, from the company Pfizer. The vaccine is intended to combat RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), which causes infections in the respiratory tract, especially bronchiolitis.

Bronchiolitis is an inflammation of the bronchi that affects young children and babies with great concern. The vaccine is indicated for preventing and treating the disease in children from birth to 6 months, through active immunization in pregnant women.

This means that, to protect children, the vaccine must be administered to mothers during pregnancy. The vaccine is not administered directly to babies.

Its use was also authorized to prevent lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in individuals aged 60 or over, a population also considered at risk.

ABOUT THE VACCINE

The Abrysvo vaccine is called bivalent, as it is composed of 2 antigens from the RSV F surface protein. Its administration is intramuscular and the dosage schedule involves the application of a single dose. The vaccine must be administered to pregnant women during the 2nd or 3rd trimester of pregnancy.

Like all medications, some side effects were observed when administering the vaccine, the most common of which were: pain at the vaccination site, head and muscle.

Even so, the totality of evidence presented to Anvisa was able to demonstrate that the benefits of the vaccine are greater than its risks. Its effectiveness, safety and quality were also proven under the terms of Resolution RDC No. 55/2010, which deals with the registration of biological products.

The analysis of the immunizing agent was prioritized in accordance with item II of Article 3 of Resolution RDC No. 204/2017, as it is a new medicine intended for the pediatric population.

The agency had already authorized the registration of the Arexvy vaccine (GlaxoSmith Kline), also intended to prevent diseases caused by RSV, but with restricted indications for the population over 60 years of age.

With information from Anvisa.