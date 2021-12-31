In view of the sudden increase in cases of Covid-19 infection detected on vessels operating cruises along the Brazilian coast and in view of national and world epidemiological data, especially on the appearance and transmission in national territory of the Ômicron variant, the Anvisa recommended to the Ministry of Health, this Friday (31), the temporary suspension of the cruise ship season, on a preventive basis, until there is more data available to assess the epidemiological scenario.

+ MSC Splendida ship also stops cruising after covid-19 outbreak

After epidemiological investigations carried out by the Agency and by local health authorities, two ships had their activities interrupted this Friday: the Costa Diadema, which was docked in Salvador (BA), and the MSC Splendida, which is in the Port of Santos (SP).

Anvisa’s recommendation follows the provisions of Law 13.979/2020, which defined that exceptional and temporary restriction measures for entry into the country, by highways, ports or airports, and for interstate locomotion are under the joint competence of the Ministers of State for Health, Justice and Public Security and Infrastructure and that the adoption of the measure must be preceded by a technical and reasoned recommendation from the Agency.

The agency emphasizes that the resumption of cruise ship operations for the 2021/2022 season was foreseen in an epidemiological scenario prior to the worldwide notification on the identification of the new variant of concern, Ômicron, which was reported for the first time to the World Organization of Health (WHO) on the 24th of November.

The data available so far indicate that the Ômicron variant has the potential to spread faster than other variants and that it may bypass part of the immunological protection of vaccines and previous cases of Covid-19.

Anvisa also recalled that the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) of the United States updated the alert level “COVID-19 Travel Health Notice” from 3 to 4, the highest possible level, which reflects the increase in cases aboard cruise ships since the identification of the Ômicron variant.

Anvisa’s recommendation also considered that, despite the elaboration of Operational Plans for the resumption of the cruise season in the scope of municipalities and states, establishing the conditions for health care for passengers disembarked in their territories and for local implementation of epidemiological surveillance active, in practice, difficulties imposed by local entities have been observed due to the need for eventual arrivals of positive cases for Covid-19 in their territories.

The Agency’s statement was based on the principle of precaution, by prioritizing the prevention of the occurrence of harm to health by adopting the measures necessary for its protection.

The recommendation forwarded by Anvisa does not affect, for the time being, cruise ship operations. Until a final decision by the group of ministers, the operations are, as a general rule, authorized, subject to current health rules and under the supervision of the Agency, which can act – as it has been doing – to enforce protocols and protect people’s health.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?