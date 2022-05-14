Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) forbade on Friday (May 13, 2022) the trade, distribution, import and use of Elite brand chocolates. The agency also determined the recall of the products. The reason is “possible contamination” for salmonella.

In communiqué, Anvisa informed that the measure applies to all batches and was motivated by an international recall alert. In Brazil, the products are imported by the company Rodin Importação Exportação e Comércio de Produtos Alimentícios Ltda.

The agency also published a resolution on behalf of the Israeli maker of the products, Strauss Elite Ltd. According to Anvisa, the reason is “prevent other importing companies from bringing the product to Brazil or, if they have already brought it, determine that they collect the same”.

The measure covers all products –such as chocolates, candies, chewing gum and cookies of the Elite brand– that were the target of the international recall.

Anvisa recommended that consumers, if they identify branded products, do not consume them and contact the establishment where they purchased them. To be necessary measures have been taken.

According to the agency, the import of the following products for the Brazilian market was identified by Rodin:



anvisa

KINDER

In mid-April, Anvisa determined the prohibition of the commercialization, distribution, importation and use of the products of the brand Kinder manufactured by the company ferrero in Belgium.

The agency received an international alert about an outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium in Kinder brand chocolates.

Representatives of the Ferrero company in Brazil sent an official statement to Anvisa, informing that the contamination was registered at the factory in Arlon, Belgium, and that operations were suspended. The company also said that it had started to collect the products in all countries of destination, which did not include Brazil.