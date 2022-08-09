





The substance is among the 20 most used pesticides in Brazil and was authorized for planting sugarcane, beans, apples, corn and soybeans, among others. Discontinuation will be gradual and should take up to 12 months. The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) decided on Monday (08/08) to ban the use of the pesticide carbendazim in Brazil, considered carcinogenic and harmful to human reproduction and the development of fetuses and newborns.

The agency had already provisionally suspended, in June, the use of carbendazim, as part of a process of reassessing the authorization of the fungicide, which started in December 2019 in the face of new scientific information about its risks.

Carbendazim is among the 20 most used pesticides in Brazil, and in June there were active registrations in Brazil of 41 formulated products and 33 technical products based on the substance, manufactured by 24 different companies, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Monday’s decision bans carbendazim in the country, but the discontinuation of its use will be gradual and must take place over up to 12 months. The production of pesticides with carbendazim should be stopped within three months from the date of Anvisa’s decision, their commercialization will be prohibited within six months, and export within 12 months.

The fungicide was authorized for use on cotton, sugarcane, barley, citrus, beans, apple, corn, soybeans and wheat crops, and for seed application in cotton, rice, beans, corn and soybeans.

toxic effects

According to Anvisa, carbendazim was banned due to its potential to cause mutagenicity, toxicity to reproductive physiology and toxicity to embryofetal and neonatal development. The agency also pointed out that it is impossible to determine safe human exposure limits for these toxicological outcomes.

The decision to allow the discontinuation of the use of carbendazim over 12 months was taken with the approval of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama), which considered that the depletion of stocks would be the option with the least environmental impact.

“Carbendazim is classified as highly toxic to aquatic organisms (microcrustaceans and fish) and highly persistent in the environment, and from an environmental impact perspective, incineration is generally of more concern than product stock depletion,” the agency said. .

bl/v (ots)







