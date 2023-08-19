Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/19/2023 – 10:05 am

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) prohibited the marketing, distribution and use of a batch of grated tuna manufactured by the Cellier brand, after reports of food poisoning. Anvisa also determined the collection of the product in the markets.

It is a batch manufactured on May 8 of this year, valid until May 8, 2025. The measure was published in the edition of Friday, 18, of the Official Gazette.

O Estadão contacted the brand via email, but has yet to receive a response.

In a statement, Anvisa said it had received a report from the Sanitary Surveillance Center of São Paulo (CVS-SP) on the occurrence of an outbreak with symptoms compatible with histamine food poisoning in the Child Education Centers (CEIs) in Campinas. This would have occurred at the end of July.

Contamination of the product with histamine above the limits tolerated by health legislation was confirmed by laboratory examination, according to Anvisa.

Anvisa explained that histamine is a substance that can form after the death of fish, when handling and storage conditions are inadequate. The substance is not eliminated with heat treatment, such as cooking, during the manufacture of the final product – in this case, canned tuna. Fish can contain toxic levels of the substance without showing signs.

Consumption of this contaminated food can cause numbness, tingling and a burning sensation in the mouth, skin eruptions in the upper trunk, pressure drop, headache and itchy skin, which can progress to nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. The illness is usually mild and the symptoms disappear within a few hours. Elderly people and people with health problems, however, may have more severe symptoms.