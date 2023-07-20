Agency informs that new authorizations for the purchase of the product are suspended from Thursday (July 20, 2023)

A Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) prohibited this Wednesday (July 19, 2023) the importation of cannabis in natura, flowers and other parts of the plant. He informed that new authorizations or proof of registration for the purchase of the product are suspended from Thursday (20.Jul).

According to the regulatory agency, the decision was taken because “there is no robust scientific evidence to prove safety” and that the commercialization of the product has a “high potential for diversion for illicit purposes”. Here is the full announcement (138 KB) and the technical note (8 MB).

The National Health Surveillance Agency also stated that the current regulation of the cannabis in Brazil “does not include permission to use parts of the plant, even after the stabilization and drying process or even in scratched, crushed or pulverized forms”.

Authorizations for the import of cannabis in natura, parts of the plant or flowers that were issued by the agency will be valid until September 20 of this year.

Despite the prohibition, the agency published a list of products that fall under the regulation of the importation of products from cannabis for personal use and which will have automatic registration approval.

“It should be clarified that the products listed here are products not registered with Anvisa and that their effectiveness, quality or safety have not been evaluated by the Agency. Its importation was exceptionally authorized, for the personal use of individuals previously registered with the Agency”he stated. “Other products may be included in the list, after technical analysis by Anvisa, based on requests received from patients”.